CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of CHSCN opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.
About CHS
