China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

China Pharma stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

