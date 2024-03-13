Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after purchasing an additional 334,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

