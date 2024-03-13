Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 155,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,341,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several research firms have commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

