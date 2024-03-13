Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Centric Health Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.