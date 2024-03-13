Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1033 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 103.6% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.