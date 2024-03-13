Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Down 57.7% in February

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 5.1 %

CLBTW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 218,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

