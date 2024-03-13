CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
ADBE traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.91. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.17 and a twelve month high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
