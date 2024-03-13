CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.10. The stock had a trading volume of 658,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

