CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 285 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $226,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,523 shares of company stock worth $12,189,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $16.78 on Wednesday, reaching $934.05. 162,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $473.98 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $863.89 and its 200-day moving average is $742.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

