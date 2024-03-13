CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,390 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for about 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Jabil worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,395. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.