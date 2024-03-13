CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 148,229 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,229 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 11,964,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,609,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

