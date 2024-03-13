CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,258 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. 855,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

