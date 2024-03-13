CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.71. The company had a trading volume of 349,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,949. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $141.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

