CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.36 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.24. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

