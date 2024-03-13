CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NKE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.16. 1,711,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

