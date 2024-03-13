CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,362 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,607. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

