Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.78. 598,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,284. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $344.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average of $281.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.