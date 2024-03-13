Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,566. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Castellum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Castellum by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castellum by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Castellum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castellum

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.