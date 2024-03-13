Carmignac Gestion Sells 15,263 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

