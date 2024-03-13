Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.15. 808,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.