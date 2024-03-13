Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE CJ traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,067. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.82. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on CJ. CIBC cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

