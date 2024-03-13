Cardano (ADA) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $26.69 billion and $964.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.17 or 0.05454954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00074449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00019266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,700,287,536 coins and its circulating supply is 35,553,211,637 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

