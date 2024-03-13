Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Update

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 14th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Caravelle International Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. Caravelle International Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caravelle International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caravelle International Group stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.