Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.17

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.17 and last traded at $140.74, with a volume of 154635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

