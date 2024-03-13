Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.43% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

