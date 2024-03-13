Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

