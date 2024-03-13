Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
