Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSIQ opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.