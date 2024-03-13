Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CENT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

