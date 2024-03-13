Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVGW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.