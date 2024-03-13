Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Down 4.5%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.45. 180,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 818,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 163,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

