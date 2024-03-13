Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 14th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 163,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 3,346.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 527,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 512,450 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,486 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

