Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

