Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bunzl Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $42.39.
Bunzl Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price from Here
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.