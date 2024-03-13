Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRO. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

