Brokers Set Expectations for Ventas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

VTR stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $231,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $77,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

