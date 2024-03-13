Brokers Offer Predictions for United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

X has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of X stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

