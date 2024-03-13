Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $51.54

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,039,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,804,000 after acquiring an additional 328,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

