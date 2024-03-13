Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $51.54

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.
Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
