Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $146.59

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.59.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.77. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.