Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $9.13

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWL opened at $7.66 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,670,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

