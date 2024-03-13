Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $4.50

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $389.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

