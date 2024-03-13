Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,258,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273,442 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.60% of Broadcom worth $33,437,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,041,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $7,339,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $1,513,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $31.76 on Wednesday, hitting $1,260.12. 1,182,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,032.44. The company has a market capitalization of $583.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

