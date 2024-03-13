Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $23.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,267.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,226.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,032.44. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.