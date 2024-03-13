BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BSIG opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $868.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 400.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BrightSphere Investment Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,040,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.