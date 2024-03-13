Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the February 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAERW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of BAERW stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,023. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

