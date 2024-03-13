Brian Singer Sells 84,133 Shares of Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Singer sold 84,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75), for a total value of A$95,322.69 ($63,127.61).
Brian Singer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Brian Singer sold 88,727 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.78), for a total value of A$104,875.31 ($69,453.85).
- On Friday, March 1st, Brian Singer sold 260,713 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79), for a total value of A$309,727.04 ($205,117.25).
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Singer sold 273,500 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.80), for a total value of A$328,473.50 ($217,532.12).
Shaver Shop Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.
Shaver Shop Group Dividend Announcement
About Shaver Shop Group
Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retailing of personal care and grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, head shavers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and wellness, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shaver Shop Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.