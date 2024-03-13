BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 14th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BranchOut Food Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of BranchOut Food stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,764. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. BranchOut Food has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

