Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

