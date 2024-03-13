Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 391.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $172,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BSX opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.