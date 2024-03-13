Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$30,776.96 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart acquired 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$30,776.96.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$4.36 and a one year high of C$7.83. The stock has a market cap of C$218.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

