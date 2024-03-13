BNB (BNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.29 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $585.45 or 0.00804808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $87.55 billion and approximately $5.29 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,539,460 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,539,571.1995322. The last known price of BNB is 539.18940057 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2092 active market(s) with $3,992,068,030.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

